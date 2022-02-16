Russia appears to be continuing military build-up around Ukraine: NATO chief

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg on Wednesday said Russia seemed to be building up its forces around Ukraine, despite Moscow announcing the pullback of more forces from the border

"We have heard the signs from Moscow about readiness to continue diplomatic efforts, but so far, we have not seen any de-escalation on the ground.

On the contrary, it appears that Russia continues their military build-up," Jens Stoltenberg said Wednesday ahead of a meeting of NATO defence ministers.