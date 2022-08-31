UrduPoint.com

Russia Applied For US Visas To Partake In UNGA Session With Large Margin Of Time- Diplomat

Umer Jamshaid Published August 31, 2022 | 03:40 PM

Russia Applied for US Visas to Partake in UNGA Session With Large Margin of Time- Diplomat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2022) The Russian delegation has applied for US visas to partake in the annual session of the UN General Assembly with a large margin of time, the issue is being discussed but there are no changes yet, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Wednesday.

"All applications for participation in events in various formats at the session of the General Assembly, including the high-level segment, were submitted with a large margin of time. We are discussing and monitoring this topic in contacts with the US Embassy in Moscow, our representatives in Washington and New York are also promoting this topic through the State Department and the US mission to the UN. So far, there are no shifts," Ryabkov told reporters.

