Russia Applies For Permit To Build 4th Nuclear Reactor At Turkey's Akkuyu Power Plant

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 14th August 2020 | 10:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2020) Russia's state nuclear agency Rosatom has applied for a permit with the Turkish atomic regulator to build a fourth reactor at the Akkuyu nuclear power plant.

"The Turkish regulator received a full package of documents on May 12 required for a license to build power unit No4 at Akkuyu NPP," Rosatom's second quarter report read.

The construction of the first reactor began in 2018. A concrete slab for the second reactor was poured in spring.

Turkey's first nuclear plant will have four Russian-designed generation 3+ VVER reactors, each producing 1,200 megawatt. The first reactor is expected to go into service in 2023, while the remaining three will be connected to the grid by 2026.

