Russia Applies to Host 2023 World Chambers Congress - Trade Minister

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2020) Russia on Thursday submitted a bid to host the 2023 World Chambers Congress in Moscow, Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov told reporters.

The bid was presented in Paris by a delegation led by Manturov and President of the Russian Chamber of Commerce and Industry Sergey Katyrin.

"We think that we have every chance to have Moscow win the right to hold the World Chambers Congress after the March vote. We have never hosted such events. We hope that such an opportunity may be provided to us," Manturov said.

According to the minister, the Russian capital has a wide range of facilities needed to accommodate the high-level event, including well-developed infrastructure, and over 200 theaters and other cultural and exhibition centers, parks, and hotels.

Meanwhile, Katyrin said that the Russian bid focused on the responsibility of commerce chambers in a global world, and that the application included topics related to business development, sustainable development, the digital economy and security.

Switzerland's Geneva and Norway's Stavanger have also submitted hosting applications.

The World Chambers Congress is the main event organized by the International Chamber of Commerce and is held every two years. It gathers commerce chamber leaders and experts from across the world and addresses a wide range of the most significant global issues, from sustainability to the slowdown of global trade and digital growth.