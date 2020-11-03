Russia Applies to Host Worldskills Asia in 2024 or 2026 in Far East - Education Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2020) Russia has submitted its application to hold WorldSkills Asia, the championship of vocational skills, in 2024 or 2026 in the Far Eastern city of Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk, the press service of the Russian education Ministry said on Tuesday.

"Russian Education Ministry has applied to host WorldSkills Asia, the championship of vocational skills, in 2024 or 2026, in Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk. The Russian application will be considered by the General Assembly of international movement WorldSkills International, which will be conveyed in mid-November, 2020," the ministry said.

Deputy Education Minister Dmitry Glushko said, as cited by the press service, that "Russian application for the permission to host WorldSkills Asia in Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk is underpinned by Russia's rich and successful experience in holding national and international competitions under WorldSkills standards.

Russia joined the WorldSkills movement in May 2012 and since then has been actively promoting its values, with particular attention to popularizing vocational professions among the younger generation. In 2018, Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk already hosted Worldskills Russia and proved to be able to host the WorldSkills competitions of different levels. Additionally, in 2019, Russia held the 45th WorldSkills Competition in Kazan, which was attended by 1,354 Competitors from 63 countries.