Russia Appoints Kalabukhov As New Ambassador To Bosnia
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 06th November 2020 | 08:13 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin has appointed Igor Kalabukhov as the country's new ambassador to Bosnia and Herzegovina, replacing the outgoing Pyotr Ivantsov, according to a decree published on the Russian government's legal portal.
"Appoint Igor Andreevich Kalabukhov as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Russian Federation to Bosnia and Herzegovina," the decree read.
A corresponding decree was also published dismissing Ivantsov from his post.
Kalabukhov previously served as a senior official in the Russian Foreign Ministry's Fourth European Department, which covers the Balkans, Greece, and Turkey.