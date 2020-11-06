Russia Appoints Kalabukhov as New Ambassador to Bosnia

Russian President Vladimir Putin has appointed Igor Kalabukhov as the country's new ambassador to Bosnia and Herzegovina, replacing the outgoing Pyotr Ivantsov, according to a decree published on the Russian government's legal portal

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin has appointed Igor Kalabukhov as the country's new ambassador to Bosnia and Herzegovina, replacing the outgoing Pyotr Ivantsov, according to a decree published on the Russian government's legal portal.

"Appoint Igor Andreevich Kalabukhov as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Russian Federation to Bosnia and Herzegovina," the decree read.

A corresponding decree was also published dismissing Ivantsov from his post.

Kalabukhov previously served as a senior official in the Russian Foreign Ministry's Fourth European Department, which covers the Balkans, Greece, and Turkey.