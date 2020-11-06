UrduPoint.com
Russia Appoints Kalabukhov As New Ambassador To Bosnia

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 06th November 2020 | 08:13 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin has appointed Igor Kalabukhov as the country's new ambassador to Bosnia and Herzegovina, replacing the outgoing Pyotr Ivantsov, according to a decree published on the Russian government's legal portal

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin has appointed Igor Kalabukhov as the country's new ambassador to Bosnia and Herzegovina, replacing the outgoing Pyotr Ivantsov, according to a decree published on the Russian government's legal portal.

"Appoint Igor Andreevich Kalabukhov as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Russian Federation to Bosnia and Herzegovina," the decree read.

A corresponding decree was also published dismissing Ivantsov from his post.

Kalabukhov previously served as a senior official in the Russian Foreign Ministry's Fourth European Department, which covers the Balkans, Greece, and Turkey.

