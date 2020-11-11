UrduPoint.com
Russia Appoints Mikhail Noskov As New Ambassador To Iceland

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 48 seconds ago Wed 11th November 2020 | 09:25 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin has appointed Mikhail Noskov as the country's new ambassador to the Republic of Iceland, according to a decree published on the Russian government portal on Wednesday.

"Mikhail Noskov appointed as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Russian Federation to the Republic of Iceland," the decree said.

A corresponding decree was also published dismissing the former ambassador, Anton Vasiliev.

Diplomatic relations between Russia and Iceland were established in 1943. According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, in 2018, bilateral trade between the countries reached $45.3 million. The states regularly discuss trade issues and economic cooperation. Moscow and Reykjavik each year participate in joint Fisheries Commission to exchange information on sea resources.

More Stories From World

