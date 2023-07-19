Russia Appoints Senior Chechen Official to Head Danone Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2023) Chechen deputy governor Yakub Zakriyev was named on Tuesday as director general of Danone Russia, days after the Russian business of the French dairy giant was placed under external administration.

An entry in the Russian Federal Tax Service's business registry shows that Zakriyev, who also serves as Chechnya's agriculture minister, took up the appointment on July 18.

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on Sunday transferring control of Danone Russia and Baltika, the Russian unit of Danish brewery group Carlsberg, to the Federal Agency for State Property Management (Rosimushchestvo).

Both companies said last year they would sell their businesses in Russia.

The Baltika brand was handed back to its founder, Taimuraz Bolloyev, who led the company from 1991-2004. Rosimushchestvo confirmed to Sputnik that Bolloyev replaced Denis Sherstennikov as Baltika president on Monday.

Carlsberg said on Sunday that it was considering the legal and operational implications of Russia's move and would publish its estimates of potential financial impact as soon as possible. As of Tuesday, it said it was still in the process of assessing the consequences of this development.