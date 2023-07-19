Open Menu

Russia Appoints Senior Chechen Official To Head Danone Russia

Muhammad Irfan Published July 19, 2023 | 01:50 AM

Russia Appoints Senior Chechen Official to Head Danone Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2023) Chechen deputy governor Yakub Zakriyev was named on Tuesday as director general of Danone Russia, days after the Russian business of the French dairy giant was placed under external administration.

An entry in the Russian Federal Tax Service's business registry shows that Zakriyev, who also serves as Chechnya's agriculture minister, took up the appointment on July 18.

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on Sunday transferring control of Danone Russia and Baltika, the Russian unit of Danish brewery group Carlsberg, to the Federal Agency for State Property Management (Rosimushchestvo).

Both companies said last year they would sell their businesses in Russia.

The Baltika brand was handed back to its founder, Taimuraz Bolloyev, who led the company from 1991-2004. Rosimushchestvo confirmed to Sputnik that Bolloyev replaced Denis Sherstennikov as Baltika president on Monday.

Carlsberg said on Sunday that it was considering the legal and operational implications of Russia's move and would publish its estimates of potential financial impact as soon as possible. As of Tuesday, it said it was still in the process of assessing the consequences of this development.

Related Topics

Governor Business Russia Agriculture Company Vladimir Putin July Sunday From

Recent Stories

Asif Zardari, Bilawal Bhutto meet PM Shehbaz Shari ..

Asif Zardari, Bilawal Bhutto meet PM Shehbaz Sharif

2 hours ago
 US asks Taliban to ensure Afghan soil not used as ..

US asks Taliban to ensure Afghan soil not used as terrorists' safe haven

2 hours ago
 Extreme heat scorches Europe

Extreme heat scorches Europe

2 hours ago
 7 security personnel among 10 injured in car bomb ..

7 security personnel among 10 injured in car bomb explosion, targeting FC vehicl ..

2 hours ago
 US, Int'l. Coalition Trained Over 63,000 Ukrainian ..

US, Int'l. Coalition Trained Over 63,000 Ukrainians for Counteroffensive - Mille ..

2 hours ago
 Climate Activists Start Petition Against Tesla's G ..

Climate Activists Start Petition Against Tesla's Gigafactory in Germany

2 hours ago
At Kashmir Conference in UK House of Commons, Gila ..

At Kashmir Conference in UK House of Commons, Gilani emphasizes urgent need for ..

2 hours ago
 Italian Unions Demand Urgent Measures Due to Abnor ..

Italian Unions Demand Urgent Measures Due to Abnormal Heat

2 hours ago
 7 security personnel among 10 injured in car bomb ..

7 security personnel among 10 injured in car bomb explosion, targeting FC vehicl ..

2 hours ago
 Panama's Ex-President Martinelli Gets 10 Year Pris ..

Panama's Ex-President Martinelli Gets 10 Year Prison Sentence for Corruption - R ..

2 hours ago
 Messi starts his new job in the Florida heat

Messi starts his new job in the Florida heat

2 hours ago
 Top US General Says He 'Would Not Overstate' Recen ..

Top US General Says He 'Would Not Overstate' Recent Incidents With Russians Over ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World