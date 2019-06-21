UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Appreciates African Countries Resisting Attacks Against Russia - Medvedev

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 21st June 2019 | 08:58 PM

Russia Appreciates African Countries Resisting Attacks Against Russia - Medvedev

Moscow appreciates that African countries set themselves apart from attacks against Russia, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said at the Russia-Africa Economic Conference in Moscow on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2019) Moscow appreciates that African countries set themselves apart from attacks against Russia, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said at the Russia-Africa Economic Conference in Moscow on Friday.

"Russia values the position of its African partners that distance themselves from anti-Russian attacks, you know there many of them now.

And supports the idea of expanding the representation of developing countries in global governance institutes," Medvedev said.

The prime minister joked that Russia tried to make sure current temperature in Moscow was close to climate in Africa to create a welcoming atmosphere at the conference.

According to Medvedev, Russia and African countries enjoy friendly relations and should be building plans for future cooperation.

Related Topics

Africa Prime Minister Moscow Russia From

Recent Stories

Momin Agha assumes charge new secretary SHME

2 minutes ago

Shah Abdul Latif University forms "Talk Committee" ..

2 minutes ago

Benazir Bhutto's 66th birthday celebrated

3 minutes ago

Dr. Hazoora Shaikh appointed as Director TB Contro ..

3 minutes ago

Kommersant Newspaper Says Its Journalist Soloviev ..

14 minutes ago

103583 students passed annual metric exam in Baloc ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.