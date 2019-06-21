Russia Appreciates African Countries Resisting Attacks Against Russia - Medvedev

Moscow appreciates that African countries set themselves apart from attacks against Russia, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said at the Russia-Africa Economic Conference in Moscow on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2019) Moscow appreciates that African countries set themselves apart from attacks against Russia Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said at the Russia-Africa Economic Conference in Moscow on Friday.

"Russia values the position of its African partners that distance themselves from anti-Russian attacks, you know there many of them now.

And supports the idea of expanding the representation of developing countries in global governance institutes," Medvedev said.

The prime minister joked that Russia tried to make sure current temperature in Moscow was close to climate in Africa to create a welcoming atmosphere at the conference.

According to Medvedev, Russia and African countries enjoy friendly relations and should be building plans for future cooperation.