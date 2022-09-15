UrduPoint.com

Russia Appreciates China's Balanced Position On Ukrainian Crisis - Putin

Muhammad Irfan Published September 15, 2022 | 04:40 PM

SAMARKAND (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2022) Russia highly appreciates China's balanced position on the Ukrainian crisis and understands Beijing's concerns on this matter, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"We highly appreciate the balanced position of Chinese friends in connection with the Ukrainian crisis.

We understand your questions and your concerns on this matter, during today's meeting, of course, we will explain in detail our position on this issue ” although we have spoken about this before," Putin said at a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the SCO sidelines.

