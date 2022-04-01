UrduPoint.com

Russia Appreciates India's Unbiased Stance On Crisis In Ukraine - Lavrov

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) Published April 01, 2022 | 05:12 PM

Russia appreciates that India does not have a one-sided approach to the crisis in Ukraine, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar on a meeting on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2022) Russia appreciates that India does not have a one-sided approach to the crisis in Ukraine, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar on a meeting on Friday.

"Indeed, as you mentioned this day, our western colleagues would like to reduce any meaningful international issue to the crisis in Ukraine. You know our position. We do not hide anything. We appreciate that India is taking this situation in the entirety of facts, not just in a one-sided way," Lavrov said.

The minister also stressed the importance of Russian-Indian cooperation in various fields.

"We continue to implement projects in the areas of energy, science and technology, outer space, pharmaceutical industry, and of course we cooperated and continue to cooperate in the efforts to fight coronavirus infection," Lavrov said.

Lavrov arrived in India on Thursday. In addition to the talks with his his Indian counterpart, Lavrov is expected to meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

