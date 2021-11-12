Russiaappreciates the desire of French President Emmanuel Macron to build mutually beneficial relations with Moscow, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2021) Russia appreciates the desire of French President Emmanuel Macron to build mutually beneficial relations with Moscow, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

"We appreciate the desire of President Macron to seek common ground on strategic issues of the development of events in the Euro-Atlantic region and his disposition to build constructive and mutually beneficial relations with Russia," he said at the end of the International Conference on Libya.