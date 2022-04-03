MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2022) Russia highly values the position of Turkey, which is able to maintain its independence despite NATO membership, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Saturday.

"It is the country that can afford the luxury of saying today to Brussels, meaning NATO, to Washington that, you know, we will not join the sanctions and we will not burn all the bridges with Russia because we need it.

.. And that is worth a lot. We appreciate it," Peskov told the Belarus 1 broadcaster.

Peskov stressed that Turkey remains a strong regional power, while noting that Ankara's relations with Moscow may have disagreements, but partnership prevails.