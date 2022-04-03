UrduPoint.com

Russia Appreciates Turkey's Ability To Preserve Independence - Kremlin

Umer Jamshaid Published April 03, 2022 | 12:20 AM

Russia Appreciates Turkey's Ability to Preserve Independence - Kremlin

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2022) Russia highly values the position of Turkey, which is able to maintain its independence despite NATO membership, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Saturday.

"It is the country that can afford the luxury of saying today to Brussels, meaning NATO, to Washington that, you know, we will not join the sanctions and we will not burn all the bridges with Russia because we need it.

.. And that is worth a lot. We appreciate it," Peskov told the Belarus 1 broadcaster.

Peskov stressed that Turkey remains a strong regional power, while noting that Ankara's relations with Moscow may have disagreements, but partnership prevails.

Related Topics

NATO Moscow Russia Turkey Washington Brussels Ankara Independence Belarus May All

Recent Stories

Saving Donbas One of Goals of Russia's Military Op ..

Saving Donbas One of Goals of Russia's Military Operation - Kremlin

54 minutes ago
 More than 200 detained in Ukraine protests across ..

More than 200 detained in Ukraine protests across Russia

55 minutes ago
 PTI, party of middle class, will never resort to v ..

PTI, party of middle class, will never resort to violence: Chaudhry Fawad Hussai ..

55 minutes ago
 UN mission in Congo repatriates bodies of six Paki ..

UN mission in Congo repatriates bodies of six Pakistani peacekeepers martyred in ..

55 minutes ago
 Ukraine Not Friendly Nation for Both Russia, Belar ..

Ukraine Not Friendly Nation for Both Russia, Belarus - Kremlin

55 minutes ago
 Decision on Finland's Possible Accession to NATO S ..

Decision on Finland's Possible Accession to NATO Should Be Made in Spring - Prim ..

55 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.