Russia Approaching Crucial Milestone in Fight Against COVID-19 - Health Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2020) Russia is approaching a crucial milestone in the fight against coronavirus, and responsible behavior is now a decisive factor in achieving victory over COVID-19, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Friday.

"Now we are approaching the most important milestone in the fight against the virus, so responsible behavior by each of us is a decisive factor in achieving victory ...

The Russian Health Ministry calls on all citizens to show solidarity with the measures taken by the government and to refrain from visiting public places," Murashko said.

According to him, it is very important to stay at home in order to stop the epidemic and preserve people's health.

Russia has registered a record 7,933 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the total to 114,431, according to the national coronavirus response center. The country's COVID-19 death toll has increased by 96 (101 yesterday) to 1,169.