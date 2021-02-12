Russia Approaching End of COVID-19 Pandemic - Moscow Hospital Head Physician

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2021) Russia is approaching the end of the coronavirus pandemic, Valeriy Vechorko, the chief medical officer of the Moscow-based Municipal Clinical Hospital No.15, said Friday.

"As we are seeing now, specifically in Moscow, at our hospital, the number of hospitalized [COVID-19] patients is going down. We figure that we are nearing the end of the pandemic known as the coronavirus disease," Vechorko said at a roundtable dedicated to the prevention and treatment of the disease.

The health official noted that the situation in Russia might follow two different scenarios. According to the first one, the pandemic will soon end, requiring research on psychological and physical rehabilitation after the disease as well as an assessment of the pandemic's social and economic impact.

"The second scenario, which does not quite suit us, is that the pandemic carries on. In that situation the required research will be on the comparative effectiveness of vaccines, the betterment of laboratory and instrumental diagnostics, predictions of treatment outcomes and on the assessment of effectiveness and safety of treatments," Vechorko added.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Russia has confirmed a total of over 4 million cases, including 79,194 fatalities.