Russia Approves Crew of Next Mission to International Space Station

BAIKONUR (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2022) Russian state space corporation Roscosmos announced that Russian cosmonauts Sergei Prokopyev and Dmitry Petelin would fly to the International Space Station on Wednesday alongside NASA astronaut Frank Rubio.

"The crew has been approved," a spokesperson for the corporation told reporters on Tuesday.

A Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft will lift off from the Baikonur space port in a Kazakhstan steppe at 13:54 GMT. The Soyuz will dock to the ISS after a three-hour journey. The trio will spend more than three months aboard the orbital outpost.