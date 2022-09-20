UrduPoint.com

Russia Approves Crew Of Next Mission To International Space Station

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 20, 2022 | 08:12 PM

Russia Approves Crew of Next Mission to International Space Station

Russian state space corporation Roscosmos announced that Russian cosmonauts Sergei Prokopyev and Dmitry Petelin would fly to the International Space Station on Wednesday alongside NASA astronaut Frank Rubio

BAIKONUR (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2022) Russian state space corporation Roscosmos announced that Russian cosmonauts Sergei Prokopyev and Dmitry Petelin would fly to the International Space Station on Wednesday alongside NASA astronaut Frank Rubio.

"The crew has been approved," a spokesperson for the corporation told reporters on Tuesday.

A Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft will lift off from the Baikonur space port in a Kazakhstan steppe at 13:54 GMT. The Soyuz will dock to the ISS after a three-hour journey. The trio will spend more than three months aboard the orbital outpost.

Related Topics

Russia Kazakhstan From

Recent Stories

Human Rights Cell to guard basic public rights: IG ..

Human Rights Cell to guard basic public rights: IGP Khaliq

4 seconds ago
 Fiona, now a Category Three hurricane, reaches Tur ..

Fiona, now a Category Three hurricane, reaches Turks and Caicos

3 minutes ago
 Regional ombudsman visits taluka hospital Qazi Ahm ..

Regional ombudsman visits taluka hospital Qazi Ahmed

3 minutes ago
 African Union Ready to Support Mediation in Ukrain ..

African Union Ready to Support Mediation in Ukraine Crisis - Chair

3 minutes ago
 Lukashenko Discusses Retaliatory Measures to Weste ..

Lukashenko Discusses Retaliatory Measures to Western Sanctions With Top Customs ..

3 minutes ago
 Germany to Approve Uniper Takeover on Wednesday - ..

Germany to Approve Uniper Takeover on Wednesday - Reports

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.