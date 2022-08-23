Russia Approves Latest Draft of Deal to Revive JCPPA - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2022) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Tuesday confirmed that Moscow approves the latest version of a deal to revive the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

"Russia has long confirmed its agreement with the version of the document that is now presented to all participants in the process," Lavrov said during a joint press conference with Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad, adding that the position of the United States is still unknown.