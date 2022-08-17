Russia Approves New Territorial Division of Kherson Region

The Russian administration of the Kherson region said Wednesday it had approved a new territorial division that would streamline its integration and economic development

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2022) The Russian administration of the Kherson region said Wednesday it had approved a new territorial division that would streamline its integration and economic development.

"The urban districts of Kherson and Nova Kakhovka and 18 municipal districts have been created. Kherson will remain the administrative center (of the Kherson region)," the de facto administration said.

This will allow Russia to integrate the southern region more quickly, give more powers to local authorities, improve the quality of life, and develop Kherson socially, economically, politically and culturally, the statement read.

Russia has taken Kherson region under full control and captured parts of Zaporizhzhia region, effectively cutting off Ukraine from the Black Sea. Transport and water connection between southern Ukraine and Russia's Crimea have been restored after eight years of division.