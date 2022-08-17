UrduPoint.com

Russia Approves New Territorial Division Of Kherson Region

Umer Jamshaid Published August 17, 2022 | 06:50 PM

Russia Approves New Territorial Division of Kherson Region

The Russian administration of the Kherson region said Wednesday it had approved a new territorial division that would streamline its integration and economic development

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2022) The Russian administration of the Kherson region said Wednesday it had approved a new territorial division that would streamline its integration and economic development.

"The urban districts of Kherson and Nova Kakhovka and 18 municipal districts have been created. Kherson will remain the administrative center (of the Kherson region)," the de facto administration said.

This will allow Russia to integrate the southern region more quickly, give more powers to local authorities, improve the quality of life, and develop Kherson socially, economically, politically and culturally, the statement read.

Russia has taken Kherson region under full control and captured parts of Zaporizhzhia region, effectively cutting off Ukraine from the Black Sea. Transport and water connection between southern Ukraine and Russia's Crimea have been restored after eight years of division.

Related Topics

Ukraine Water Russia Kherson From

Recent Stories

Relief operation underway in flood affected areas: ..

Relief operation underway in flood affected areas: Commissioner

2 minutes ago
 LCCI urges foreign investors to make investment in ..

LCCI urges foreign investors to make investment in Pakistan

15 minutes ago
 Turkish Presidency Press Office Holds Discussion i ..

Turkish Presidency Press Office Holds Discussion in Paris to Promote UNSC Reform ..

2 minutes ago
 Islamabad High Court disposed of plea to set up Af ..

Islamabad High Court disposed of plea to set up Afghan 'kachi basti' in the capi ..

2 minutes ago
 UK to Pay Victims of Blood Transfusions $121,000 a ..

UK to Pay Victims of Blood Transfusions $121,000 as Compensation - Cabinet Offic ..

2 minutes ago
 CS Balochistan for timely completion of developmen ..

CS Balochistan for timely completion of development projects in Quetta

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.