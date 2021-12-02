UrduPoint.com

Russia Approves Of US Involvement In Ukrainian Settlement Based On Minsk Deal - Lavrov

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 10:15 PM

Russia Approves of US Involvement in Ukrainian Settlement Based on Minsk Deal - Lavrov

Russia considers involvement of the United States in the Ukrainian settlement possible under the Minsk deal given Washington's influence over Kiev, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday

STOCKHOLM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2021) Russia considers involvement of the United States in the Ukrainian settlement possible under the Minsk deal given Washington's influence over Kiev, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

The US does not want to undermine or expand the Normandy format with its efforts, but, at the same time, does not mind working on the issue in bilateral format, Lavrov noted.

"Nevertheless, we believe that it is possible to use their capabilities (the US), given that Washington has a decisive influence on the Kiev regime.

They say they do not intend to undermine or expand the Normandy format, but would like to use bilateral channels in contacts with the participants in the process," Lavrov told the press.

He added the Moscow does not oppose the idea, but insists on first agreeing on the basis for such interaction.

"There can be only one basis the Minsk Agreements in their direct interpretation, though not sure what interpretation is needed here, you just need to read them and do what is written in them," the minister said.

