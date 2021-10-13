UrduPoint.com

Russia Approves Trials Of Sputnik V Vaccine In Form Of Nasal Spray

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 13th October 2021 | 06:00 PM

Russia Approves Trials of Sputnik V Vaccine in Form of Nasal Spray

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2021) The Russian Ministry of Health has approved trials of a nasal spray form of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, the state registry said on Wednesday.

The trials, involving 500 volunteers, will end on December 31, 2023, the registry added.

This form of vaccine is more suitable for rolling out to large populations and has fewer side effects.

The Gamaleya Research Center is the developer of the world's first COVID-19 vaccine, Sputnik V. The shot has been authorized for use in 70 countries, with a total population of about 4 billion people. In terms of the number of approvals from government regulators, it ranks second in the world.

Related Topics

World Russia December From Government Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE, Brazil parliamentary friendship committees di ..

UAE, Brazil parliamentary friendship committees discuss enhancing cooperation

34 minutes ago
 29,400 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

29,400 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

34 minutes ago
 Department of Energy in Abu Dhabi, Khalifa Univers ..

Department of Energy in Abu Dhabi, Khalifa University sign MoU on renewable ener ..

34 minutes ago
 Fujairah Crown Prince attends signing of MoU to de ..

Fujairah Crown Prince attends signing of MoU to develop work in environmental fi ..

49 minutes ago
 Over 3.34m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

Over 3.34m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

27 minutes ago
 Advocacy Group Says Digital Platforms Home to Anti ..

Advocacy Group Says Digital Platforms Home to Antisemitism, Urge Tighter Moderat ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.