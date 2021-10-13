Russia Approves Trials of Sputnik V Vaccine in Form of Nasal Spray

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2021) The Russian Ministry of Health has approved trials of a nasal spray form of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, the state registry said on Wednesday.

The trials, involving 500 volunteers, will end on December 31, 2023, the registry added.

This form of vaccine is more suitable for rolling out to large populations and has fewer side effects.

The Gamaleya Research Center is the developer of the world's first COVID-19 vaccine, Sputnik V. The shot has been authorized for use in 70 countries, with a total population of about 4 billion people. In terms of the number of approvals from government regulators, it ranks second in the world.