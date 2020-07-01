UrduPoint.com
Russia-Arab Contacts Unimpeded By Pandemic, Annual Forum Details Not Set - Ambassador

Muhammad Irfan 37 seconds ago Wed 01st July 2020 | 01:30 PM

Talks between Arab League diplomats and their Russian colleagues on setting a date for an annual joint forum will soon resume as contact between the two sides has been ongoing despite the pandemic and restriction measures, Arab League Ambassador to Moscow Jaber Habib Jaber told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2020) Talks between Arab League diplomats and their Russian colleagues on setting a date for an annual joint forum will soon resume as contact between the two sides has been ongoing despite the pandemic and restriction measures, Arab League Ambassador to Moscow Jaber Habib Jaber told Sputnik.

"Contacts with Russia are continuing despite all these measures [to minimize chance of COVID-19 spread linked with Arab Leagues diplomatic work] and they have not been cut off, even if they were transferred to video communications in part.

It is currently too early to talk about arranging the meeting of the Arab-Russian Ministerial Forum, but I think we will return soon to discuss this issue to determine the date and the mechanisms of the annual forum," Jaber told Sputnik in Moscow.

Russian-Arab Cooperation Forum was launched in an annual capacity in 2009 and features ministers and high-ranking officials from all states involved. The representatives ordinarily gather in the first half of the year, a task that was made impossible due to the coronavirus pandemic.

