Russia, Arab Countries Should Take Tough Stance On GNA's Status - Eastern Libyan Gov't

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 05th December 2019 | 02:17 PM

Russia, Arab Countries Should Take Tough Stance on GNA's Status - Eastern Libyan Gov't

Russia and the Arab countries should take a tougher stand on the UN-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) and withdraw their recognition, as the parliament considers the Tripoli-based authority illegitimate, Abdullah al-Thani, head of the east-based government, told Sputnik

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2019) Russia and the Arab countries should take a tougher stand on the UN-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) and withdraw their recognition, as the parliament considers the Tripoli-based authority illegitimate, Abdullah al-Thani, head of the east-based government, told Sputnik.

"We look forward to such countries as Russia, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt to have a firm position [on the GNA] - how [do] they support Sarraj's government, which is illegal and not acknowledged by the parliament? They should withdraw their recognition," al-Thani said.

Earlier in the day, the government head said that Foreign Minister of Libya's Interim Government Abdul Hadi Al-Hweij might meet with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov on Thursday or Friday to discuss issues of common interest.

For several years, Libya has been governed by rival authorities. The country's eastern part is controlled by the Libyan National Army, led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, and supported by al-Thani's interim government. The west of Libya is administered by the GNA.

