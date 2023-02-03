UrduPoint.com

Russia, Arab League Discussing Preparations For Next Ministerial Forum In 2023 - Lavrov

Muhammad Irfan Published February 03, 2023 | 03:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2023) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday that Moscow and the League of Arab States (LAS) were discussing preparations for the next ministerial forum this year.

"There is a ministerial forum between us and the Arab League, and we are now discussing preparations for its next meeting, which should take place this year," he said at a meeting of the United Russia Commission on International Cooperation and Support of Compatriots Abroad.

The minister also said that Russia plans to develop the strategic dialogue with the Cooperation Council of the Arab States of the Persian Gulf, as well as with the LAS.

In November, the LAS stated at its summit that the organization adhered to the principle of neutrality and a pan-Arab position on the Ukrainian conflict.

