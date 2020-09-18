UrduPoint.com
Russia, Argentina Discuss Energy, Banking, Transport Cooperation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 18th September 2020 | 06:57 PM

Delegations from Russia and Argentina have held a meeting to discuss cooperation in the energy, transport and banking areas, the Latin American country's foreign ministry said

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2020) Delegations from Russia and Argentina have held a meeting to discuss cooperation in the energy, transport and banking areas, the Latin American country's foreign ministry said.

On the Argentinian side, the meeting featured Secretary for International Economic Relations Jorge Neme and representatives of various Argentinian ministries and the Argentina-Russia Council of Entrepreneurs. The Russian delegation was led by the head of the Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Supervision (Rosselkhoznadzor), Sergei Dankvert.

"Argentina and Russia held a meeting to increase trade and investments .

.. the parties discussed issues of market access and cooperation in the sectors of railway transport, energy, agriculture, and sanitary requirements, pharmaceutics, customs as well as banking," the ministry said in a statement, issued on Thursday.

During the meeting, the sides agreed that despite Argentina maintaining trade surpluses with Russia, bilateral trade is still below the level that would reflect the countries' strategic partnership.

The sides agreed on the agenda of the 15 session of the Argentina-Russia Intergovernmental Committee for Economic-Trade and Scientific-Technological Cooperation that will take place in 2021.

