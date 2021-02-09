Russia, Argentina Plan to Convene Defense Cooperation Commission in February

(@FahadShabbir)

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2021) Russia and Argentina plan to hold a meeting of the intergovernmental commission on defense industry cooperation in February, Russian Ambassador to Buenos Aires Dmitry Feoktistov said on Monday.

"Later this month, we plan to hold the seventh meeting of the intergovernmental commission on defense industry cooperation in Buenos Aires. We are forming the delegation and completing the work on drafting the agenda of the meeting. This will be the first face-to-face intergovernmental meeting," Feoktistov told reporters.

The ambassador recalled that Russian Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation Deputy Director Anatoly Punchuk co-chairs the commission.

According to Feoktistov, the agenda of the meeting may include participation in joint events, such as the army games held by Russia, and the possible training of Argentine servicemen in specialized universities of the Russian Ministry of Defense.

"As for our military hardware, Argentina, in principle, shows an increased interest in our technology," Feoktistov said, noting that the Latin American nation still faced financial difficulties preventing it from purchasing the military equipment.

The ambassador also recalled that a contract was recently signed between Argentina and Russia for the repair of one of the two Mi-171 helicopters, operated by the Latin American country. The works are expected to begin shortly. Then a contract for the repair of the second helicopter is to be signed.