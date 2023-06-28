Open Menu

Russia, Argentina Sign Deals On Cooperation Between Universities - Federal Agency Official

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 28, 2023 | 03:00 AM

Russia, Argentina Sign Deals on Cooperation Between Universities - Federal Agency Official

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2023) The week of Russian education started in Argentina, and agreements were signed between the two countries' universities, Olga Muratova, head of the Federal Agency for the CIS Affairs, Compatriots Living Abroad, and International Humanitarian Cooperation's (Rossotrudnichestvo) representative office in Argentina, told reporters.

"We are very pleased that, despite everything, cooperation in education between Russia and Argentina is developing successfully. We are confident that the signing of two agreements with one of the largest Argentine universities - the National University of Arturo Jauretche, where about 35,000 students study - will contribute both to the promotion of Russian education among Argentinians and to the cultural and humanitarian exchange between our countries in general," Muratova said.

On Tuesday, cooperation agreements were signed with the Urals Federal University and the Ufa University of Science and Technology. The deals envision joint activities and research, the exchange of teachers and students, scientific, educational and methodological literature, and much more.

Related Topics

Technology Exchange Education Russia Ufa Argentina National University

Recent Stories

President of UAE exchanges Eid greetings with Arab ..

President of UAE exchanges Eid greetings with Arab heads of state, Grand Imam of ..

2 hours ago
 Tahnoun bin Zayed congratulates UAE Leaders on Eid ..

Tahnoun bin Zayed congratulates UAE Leaders on Eid Al Adha

2 hours ago
 Khalid bin Zayed congratulates UAE Leaders on Eid ..

Khalid bin Zayed congratulates UAE Leaders on Eid Al Adha

2 hours ago
 UAE a role model for making economic activity clim ..

UAE a role model for making economic activity climate-friendly: Secretary-Genera ..

2 hours ago
 Swiss Army Joins NATO CWIX23 Drills in Poland

Swiss Army Joins NATO CWIX23 Drills in Poland

3 hours ago
 Progress being made to complete IMF program: Minis ..

Progress being made to complete IMF program: Minister for Finance Senator Ishaq ..

3 hours ago
US Sanctions 1 Person, 4 Entities Connected to Pri ..

US Sanctions 1 Person, 4 Entities Connected to Prigozhin's Activities in Africa ..

3 hours ago
 Sierra Leone president re-elected as opposition cr ..

Sierra Leone president re-elected as opposition cries foul

3 hours ago
 White House Says Cannot Confirm How Many Russian N ..

White House Says Cannot Confirm How Many Russian Nuclear Weapons Arrived in Bela ..

3 hours ago
 Police reinforcements encircle criminals' hideouts ..

Police reinforcements encircle criminals' hideouts in Mauza Dangri Soori

3 hours ago
 WHO Says 36Mln Europeans Suffered From 'Long COVID ..

WHO Says 36Mln Europeans Suffered From 'Long COVID-19'

3 hours ago
 France starts search for executed German WWII sold ..

France starts search for executed German WWII soldiers

4 hours ago

More Stories From World