Russia, Argentina to Resume Energy, Railroad Cooperation in Near Future - Ambassador

(@FahadShabbir)

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2020) Russia and Argentina will soon be able to resume their cooperation in the energy and railroad sectors following the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Russian ambassador to the South American country, Dmitry Feoktistov, said on Friday.

"Several investment projects are being conducted by the Rosatom state atomic energy corporation, Transmashholding, Russian Railways, and other companies. However, the implementation of these projects was notably hampered by the pandemic. We hope that in the near future, our countries will be able to restore trade flows and strengthen cooperation, particularly in the energy and railroad sectors," Feoktistov told reporters.

The Russian ambassador added that an earlier invitation issued to Argentina's president, Alberto Fernandez, to visit Moscow still remains valid.

"As for the timing of the trip, everything depends on how the epidemiological situation will develop," Feoktistov stated.

Vladimir Putin, the president of Russia, held talks with his Argentine counterpart on November 6. Both parties discussed the potential to strengthen bilateral economic cooperation as well as the efforts to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease.

Moscow and Buenos Aires signed a memorandum of understanding on uranium exploration and mining back in 2018. TMH Argentina, a subsidiary of Transmashholding, is also a major player in the Argentine railroad sector.