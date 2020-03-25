Russia Armed Forces Combat Potential Doubles Since 2012, Ensuring Parity With NATO- Shoigu

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2020) The fighting potential of the Russian armed forces has more than doubled since 2012, allowing to maintain strategic parity with NATO, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Wednesday.

"The combat potential of the armed forces has more than doubled by 2020, which has enabled us to maintain strategic parity with NATO amid increasing military threats," Shoigu told the upper house of the Russian parliament.