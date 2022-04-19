(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2022) Russia and Armenia will not provide their territories to third countries for use against each other's interests in the field of biological security, according to a joint statement following talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

"The leaders stressed the importance of further implementation of the agreements reached between Moscow and Yerevan in the field of ensuring biological security, including on the basis of a memorandum of understanding on issues of ensuring biological security dated May 6, 2021. It was confirmed that the territories of both states will not be provided for the use of third countries in order to carry out activities directed against each other's interests in the field of biosecurity," the statement says.