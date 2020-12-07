Russia, Armenia Are Satisfied to See Ceasefire Being Implemented in Karabakh - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2020) Russia and Armenia are satisfied to see that the Karabakh ceasefire is being implemented on the ground, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday, also praising progress in prisoner exchange and refugee return.

"We are satisfied as we see that the ceasefire is being implemented on the ground for almost a month already. Refugees are returning, there is progress in exchange of bodies and prisoners, and search for the missing people," Lavrov said at a press conference, held after his talks with Armenia's foreign minister Ara Aivazyan.