Russia-Armenia-Azerbaijan Agreements Remain Key to Nagorno-Karabakh Settlement - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2023) Russia has no doubt that trilateral agreements with Armenia and Azerbaijan remain key for the settlement of the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, a breakaway region that proclaimed its independence from Baku in 1991, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

"We have no doubt that the trilateral statements of Armenian, Azerbaijani and Russian leaders remain the key for the implementation of all decisions to ensure the stabilization of the situation. In the economic, military-political and international legal spheres," Lavrov said during a meeting with Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan.

The decades-long conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan over Nagorno-Karabakh flared up again in September 2020, marking the worst escalation since the 1990s. Hostilities ended with a Russia-brokered trilateral declaration of ceasefire signed in November 2020.

The two former Soviet countries agreed to the deployment of Russian peacekeepers in the region. Occasional clashes have since occurred on the border.

Since December 2022, the Lachin Corridor � a road which runs through Azerbaijani territory and serves as the only link between Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh � has been blocked by a group of people from Azerbaijan described by Baku as environmental activists protesting alleged illegal Armenian mining in the area.

The United Nations' main judicial body ruled in February that Azerbaijan must ensure unimpeded movement along the Lachin Corridor. Armenia argued in the court filing that the activists were acting on Baku's command and demanded that it "cease its orchestration and support" of the blockade.