UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia, Armenia, Azerbaijan Foreign Ministers To Hold Karabakh Consultations Oct 9- Moscow

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 09th October 2020 | 01:10 PM

Russia, Armenia, Azerbaijan Foreign Ministers to Hold Karabakh Consultations Oct 9- Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2020) Russian, Azerbaijani and Armenian foreign ministers will hold trilateral consultations later on Friday, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, told Sputnik.

When asked if the consultations could take place today, Zakharova said "yes.

"

She later specified the talks would be held "at the level of foreign ministers."

On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin called for a ceasefire in Karabakh and invited Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers to come to Moscow for consultations on Friday. Earlier in the day, Zakharova said that Baku and Yerevan had confirmed participation.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Yerevan Baku Vladimir Putin

Recent Stories

PA Speaker issues production orders for Opposition ..

2 minutes ago

Indians are involved in terrorism in Syria, Afghan ..

37 minutes ago

Jannat Mirza becomes first TikToker to have over 1 ..

54 minutes ago

Realme’s Trendsetting Design is on the Internati ..

1 hour ago

Mehwish Hayat honored to be part of Oscar Selectio ..

1 hour ago

PM welcomes Facebook’s investment, programs in P ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.