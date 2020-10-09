Russia, Armenia, Azerbaijan Foreign Ministers to Hold Karabakh Consultations Oct 9- Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2020) Russian, Azerbaijani and Armenian foreign ministers will hold trilateral consultations later on Friday, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, told Sputnik.

When asked if the consultations could take place today, Zakharova said "yes.

"

She later specified the talks would be held "at the level of foreign ministers."

On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin called for a ceasefire in Karabakh and invited Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers to come to Moscow for consultations on Friday. Earlier in the day, Zakharova said that Baku and Yerevan had confirmed participation.