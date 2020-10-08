UrduPoint.com
Russia-Armenia-Azerbaijan Top-Level Summit On Karabakh Is Not On Agenda - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2020) No negotiations are currently being conducted on a trilateral meeting at which Russian, Armenian and Azerbaijani leaders could discuss ways to de-escalate tensions in Nagorno-Karabakh, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"Any contacts that can promote settlement and put an end to the direct confrontation are welcomed. But such a meeting is currently not on the agenda," Peskov told reporters, when asked about the possible trilateral summit.

