Russia-Armenia-Azerbaijan Working Group on Karabakh Development to Meet by January 30

A working group of Russia, Armenia, and Azerbaijan on the development of the Nagorno-Karabakh region will have its first meeting before the end of January, a statement of the three countries' leaders said Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2021) A working group of Russia, Armenia, and Azerbaijan on the development of the Nagorno-Karabakh region will have its first meeting before the end of January, a statement of the three countries' leaders said Monday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev met in Moscow earlier in the day. Putin said after the talks that the three leaders had agreed to set up a working group on the development of the region, which recently experienced a military conflict.

The working group will make a list of the issues to work on, with train and car infrastructure as priorities.