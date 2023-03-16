UrduPoint.com

Russia, Armenia Foreign Ministers To Hold Talks In Moscow On March 20 - Foreign Ministry

Sumaira FH Published March 16, 2023 | 06:44 PM

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold talks with Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan in Moscow on March 20, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday

"On March 20, the Russian Foreign Minister will hold talks with the Armenian Foreign Minister, who will pay a working visit to Moscow," Zakharova told a briefing.

The talks will be devoted to the discussion of further steps of bilateral cooperation development and strengthening of cooperation in common integration associations, including the CIS and the CSTO, the spokeswoman added.

"The discussion will focus on regional issues, including the settlement of the situation around the Lachin corridor and, in Nagorno-Karabakh in general, the implementation of the trilateral agreements of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan. We hope that the upcoming meeting will contribute to improving the quality of dialogue with Yerevan, as well as work to strengthen security and stability in the South Caucasus," Zakharova added.

