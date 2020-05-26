Russia, Armenia Have Close Defense Industry Cooperation - Foreign Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2020) Russia and Armenia enjoy robust defense industry cooperation, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday, after a meeting with his colleagues from the Collective Security Treaty Organization members.

"You know that Armenia has a Russian military base that helps to ensure stability and security in the region. Concerning defense industry cooperation, technical assistance that we provide to the Republic of Armenia, we also have a very close, productive, not even in terms of dialogue, but permanent, daily, and professional work. So there are no issues here," Lavrov said.

Armenia hosts Russia's 102nd Military Base of the Southern Military District in the city of Gyumri.