Russia, Armenia to Continue Boosting Cooperation in International Organizations - Lavrov

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2019) Russia and Armenia will continue boosting their cooperation within international organizations, including the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) and the Eurasian Economic Community (EAEU), as well as their foreign policy dialogue, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

"There is close coordination between the foreign ministries. We are grateful for the support of our initiatives at the United Nations. In turn, we will continue to support the initiatives of our Armenian friends. Of course, we will increase coordination in the CSTO and the EAEU, where Armenia is very fruitfully chairing this year. And we will also cooperate within the framework of the Commonwealth of Independent States. So our agenda is really busy. And today is a good opportunity to see what else needs to be done for even more effective interaction in the foreign policy," Lavrov said at his meeting with Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan.

Lavrov also praised the humanitarian cooperation program for 2019-2021, implemented by the countries' ministries of culture.

He stressed that Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had confirmed Armenia's readiness to continue trust-based dialogue with Russia during their meeting, held earlier in the day. The Russian minister added that Pashniyan's decision to accept the invitation to attend the celebrations marking the 75th anniversary of the victory in World War II in May 2020 in Moscow was appreciated highly.

"Additional meetings are expected, including on the sidelines of the CSTO summit, which will take place this month," Lavrov said.

In the course of his two-day visit to Yerevan, Lavrov will also take part in a wreath-laying ceremony at a monument dedicated to the victims of the Armenian genocide, and in the opening of a World War II photo show, and talk to Armenian students.