UrduPoint.com

Russia-Armenia Trade Up By Over 40% In Six Months - Russian Foreign Ministry

Sumaira FH Published September 15, 2022 | 03:50 AM

Russia-Armenia Trade Up by Over 40% in Six Months - Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2022) Western sanctions help strengthen ties between Moscow and Yerevan, Russia-Armenia trade has grown by more than 40 percent in six months, Denis Gonchar, director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Fourth CIS Department, said in an interview with Sputnik.

"The unilateral restrictions of the West only pushed (Russia) for consolidation of cooperation with Yerevan. We note a solid increase in trade, including exports and imports, by 42% ($1.6 billion) in the first six months, which is a record high over the past few years," Gonchar said.

He said Russia remains Armenia's leading trade and economic partner, as well as the largest investor in the Armenian economy: the overall volume of Russian investments has exceeded $2 billion.

"And this is far from the limit. The main indicators of bilateral trade may increase significantly in the near future. There are specific plans to increase cooperation in the energy sector, including the nuclear and mining industries, transport, and logistics," Gonchar said. 

Related Topics

Exports Moscow Russia Nuclear Yerevan Armenia May From Billion

Recent Stories

OSCE Calls on Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan to Deescalate ..

OSCE Calls on Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan to Deescalate, Cease Fire at Border - Polis ..

3 hours ago
 US to Be Dragged Into Conflict With Russia if Kiev ..

US to Be Dragged Into Conflict With Russia if Kiev Gets Long Range Missiles - An ..

3 hours ago
 Typhoon Muifa makes second landfall on China's coa ..

Typhoon Muifa makes second landfall on China's coast

3 hours ago
 Rangers, police conduct joint combing operation in ..

Rangers, police conduct joint combing operation in different areas

3 hours ago
 President sees unity, shunning of political differ ..

President sees unity, shunning of political differences, keys to overcome econom ..

3 hours ago
 Swedish Prime Minister Concedes Election Defeat, E ..

Swedish Prime Minister Concedes Election Defeat, Expected to Resign on Thursday

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.