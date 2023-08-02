Open Menu

Russia Arming Territorial Defense Units In Border Areas Due To Ukraine's Attacks - Kremlin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 02, 2023 | 04:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2023) Russia is handing out weapons to its territorial defense forces stationed in the border region of Belgorod as Ukraine assaults these territories, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday, adding that the procedure is in line with Russian law.

Earlier in the day, a Sputnik correspondent reported that eight territorial defense battalions received small arms, combat digital radios, quadcopters, anti-drone rifles as well as new pickup trucks. Before obtaining the weaponry, the fighters underwent firearms and psychological training.

"The main thing here is that everything is done, first of all, in strict accordance with the law ... (The arming) is taking place because of the situation on the ground in this region, the border region.

And this measure is necessary against the backdrop of attacks that are being carried out from the territory of Ukraine," Peskov told reporters.

The weapons are distributed in a controlled manner, the spokesman said, adding that there is no doubt the authorities have all the necessary checks in place.

Belgorod Region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said that the lower house of the Russian parliament is currently reviewing a bill that would facilitate the procedure of arming territorial defense forces.

Self-defense battalions were formed in the Belgorod Region at the governor's initiative in 2022 and currently comprise 2,092 people. The senior personnel was selected from veterans of Russian security agencies with combat experience.

