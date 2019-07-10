(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2019) Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Army Gen. Valery Gerasimov has arrived in the Azerbaijani capital of Baku for talks with NATO's Supreme Allied Commander Europe Gen. Tod Wolters, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

"During his visit to Baku, Chief of the General Staff Army Gen. Valery Gerasimov will hold talks with NATO's Supreme Allied Commander Europe Tod Wolters. There are also plans to hold negotiations with the military and political leadership of the Republic [of Azerbaijan]," the Russian Defense Ministry said.