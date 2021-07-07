Russia will use "appropriate channels" to prepare UN special envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen's visit to Moscow on a date that will be suitable for both sides, a senior Russian official said on Wednesday

"I think that naturally the issue will be coordinated through the appropriate channels.

We are ready to receive him at any time that will suit both sides," Alexander Lavrentyev, the president's special envoy for Syria, said.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said a week ago that the UN secretary general's envoy had been invited to come to Russia for a working visit, possibly in July.

Pedersen met with Lavrentyev at the Syria talks of guarantor states Russia, Iran and Turkey underway in Kazakhstan's capital of Nur-Sultan. He said he had raised the Syrian constitutional committee and cross-border aid deliveries to Syria with the three delegations.