UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Arranging UN Syria Envoy's Trip To Moscow - Official

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 11:06 PM

Russia Arranging UN Syria Envoy's Trip to Moscow - Official

Russia will use "appropriate channels" to prepare UN special envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen's visit to Moscow on a date that will be suitable for both sides, a senior Russian official said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2021) Russia will use "appropriate channels" to prepare UN special envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen's visit to Moscow on a date that will be suitable for both sides, a senior Russian official said on Wednesday.

"I think that naturally the issue will be coordinated through the appropriate channels.

We are ready to receive him at any time that will suit both sides," Alexander Lavrentyev, the president's special envoy for Syria, said.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said a week ago that the UN secretary general's envoy had been invited to come to Russia for a working visit, possibly in July.

Pedersen met with Lavrentyev at the Syria talks of guarantor states Russia, Iran and Turkey underway in Kazakhstan's capital of Nur-Sultan. He said he had raised the Syrian constitutional committee and cross-border aid deliveries to Syria with the three delegations.

Related Topics

United Nations Syria Iran Moscow Russia Turkey Visit Kazakhstan July

Recent Stories

Saudi-Emirati Coordination Council’s Human Devel ..

53 minutes ago

UAE a leading model of humanitarian giving, say am ..

1 hour ago

Mohammed bin Rashid receives credentials of three ..

1 hour ago

White House Stands Ready to Assist ATF, Chicago Po ..

1 minute ago

Former Ukrainian Transport Minister Suspected of K ..

1 minute ago

Highest power generation, transmission of 24,284 M ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.