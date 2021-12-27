Russia Arrests 2 Suspects in 1999 Attack in Dagestan - Law Enforcement Agencies

UrduPoint.com

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2021) Russia has arrested two alleged armed group members who are suspected of a role in a deadly invasion in the Republic of Dagestan in 1999, the Russian Investigative Committee and Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) told Sputnik on Monday.

"Investigators, together with the employees of the Federal Security Service, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia and with the military support of the National Guard, detained two natives of the Stavropol Territory, Kaiyrbek Bakiev and Ilhan Kanmurzaev," the committee said.

According to the FSB, Bakiev and Kanmurzaev were arrested on December 23 and were charged with banditry, armed insurrection and attempted murder of a Russian law enforcement officer.

In July 1999, the two men voluntarily joined an illegal armed group led by Shamil Basayev and Emir Khattab, the investigation said.

In August 1999, up to 1,500 armed fighters entered the Botlikh district in Dagestan and captured several settlements there. While the interior troops and volunteers were able to kick the militants out of the republic into Chechnya by the end of the month, they invaded it again in September, seizing villages in the Novolaksky district, prompting another military operation. One of the consequences of those events was the beginning of the Second Chechen War.

