Russia Arrests 4 North Korean Fishermen Over Attack On Border Guards In Sea Of Japan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 hour ago Mon 30th September 2019 | 01:22 PM

Russia Arrests 4 North Korean Fishermen Over Attack on Border Guards in Sea of Japan

A court in the Russian Primorsky Territory's port city of Nakhodka ruled to arrest four North Korean fishermen who had attacked Russian border guards in the Sea of Japan, adding to the six others that had been arrested on the same grounds earlier in the day, a spokesperson for the court told Sputnik Monday

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2019) A court in the Russian Primorsky Territory's port city of Nakhodka ruled to arrest four North Korean fishermen who had attacked Russian border guards in the Sea of Japan, adding to the six others that had been arrested on the same grounds earlier in the day, a spokesperson for the court told Sputnik Monday.

"Today, the court chose a preventive measure against four more North Korean fishermen. They have been arrested for the investigation period," the spokesperson said.

On September 17, Russian border guards discovered two North Korean fishing boats and 11 motorboats that were engaged in illegal fishing in Russia's exclusive economic zone.

While attempting to detain the poachers, several border guards were injured and one fisherman was killed. A total of 161 people were taken into custody.

The Russian Foreign Ministry has summoned North Korea's charge d'affaires in Moscow and expressed concern about the situation.

According to Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov, the Kremlin does not believe the detentions would affect bilateral relations.

