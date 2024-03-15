Russia Arrests Alleged Pro-Ukrainian Plotters
Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) Russia's FSB security agency announced on Friday a flurry of arrests of Russians it said were collaborating with Ukraine to plot attacks against Moscow.
The detentions came on the first day of voting in Russia's presidential elections and after a week in which pro-Ukrainian militias mounted a series of armed raids across the Russian border.
In a string of statements cited by Russian state media, the FSB said it had detained a man trying to disrupt Moscow's air defence systems, a woman preparing an attack on railway tracks and a man who was planning a series of explosions to disrupt the election.
In Moscow, the FSB said a man had been "assembling and launching drones to create decoys in close proximity to Russian defence ministry sites" with the aim of "countering Russian air defence systems."
It opened an investigation into high treason, a charge that can carry up to life in prison.
State media published footage showing masked men in military gear searching a small room, and arresting a man in his bed.
The two other arrests were of Russians allegedly planning attacks on the border regions of Belgorod and Bryansk.
The FSB said it had caught a woman "red-handed" after she had "acquired an explosive device and planned to blow up railway lines on the territory of the Belgorod region."
She was acting on instructions from Ukraine, the FSB said in a statement cited by state media.
Russia's powerful FSB -- the successor to the Soviet-era KGB secret police -- is tasked with uncovering plots against the Russian state. It regularly reports arrests and raids of people it accuses of working with Kyiv.
State media also said it had arrested a man who was planning to blow up buildings belonging to "energy companies and social infrastructure" sites in the Bryansk border region.
