Russia Arrests Dozens After Moscow Opposition Rally: AFP

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Sat 10th August 2019 | 11:07 PM

Russia arrests dozens after Moscow opposition rally: AFP

Russian riot police on Saturday detained dozens of opposition supporters near the offices of the administration of Vladimir Putin in central Moscow, an AFP reporter saw

Russian riot police on Saturday detained dozens of opposition supporters near the offices of the administration of Vladimir Putin in central Moscow, an AFP reporter saw.

Police and national guards in riot gear seized around 50 people from the streets following a major authorised rally with almost 50,000 estimated participants.

One of the speakers at the rally, an ally of opposition leader Alexei Navalny, urged the protesters to proceed to the offices of the president's staff.

