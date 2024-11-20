Russia Arrests German Citizen On Sabotage Charges: News Agencies
Muhammad Irfan Published November 20, 2024 | 01:20 PM
Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) Russian authorities have arrested a German citizen in the northwestern Kaliningrad region on charges of sabotaging energy installations, news agencies quoted the FSB security service as saying on Wednesday.
The man, named as Nikolai Gaiduk born in 1967, "is implicated in the March 2024 explosion at a gas distribution station" in Kaliningrad, the Russian region sandwiched between Poland and Lithuania, the FSB said in a statement according to news agencies.
A resident of Hamburg, Gaiduk was detained at a border crossing in Kaliningrad, where he had returned allegedly "to organise acts of sabotage on local energy infrastructure", the statement said.
Half a litre of an explosive substance was seized from his car as he tried to cross into Russia, according to the FSB, with local media reporting that it was hidden in a shampoo bottle.
He is alleged to have received the explosive material and orders to carry out the attack from a Ukrainian citizen living in Hamburg, according to the FSB.
Since Russia sent troops into Ukraine in February 2022, there has been a spike in authorities charging people with sabotage, treason and terrorism.
Kaliningrad is a former German territory known as Koenigsberg that the Soviet Union seized after World War II, expelling its German population.
Recent Stories
Naqvi highlights zero tolerance policy against beggars going to KSA
PSX 100 Index reaches all-time high of 96, 345 points
Pakistan's IT exports reach $1.2b
A.R. Rahman expresses his feelings after wife’s divorce announcement
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 November 2024
Sikh Pilgrims from US, Canada visit historic Gurdwara in Khanewal
CUI confers degrees upon 925 students
Macron tells Xi he shares desire for 'durable peace' in Ukraine
'Sabotage' suspected after two Baltic Sea cables cut
Slovakia oust Britain to meet Italy in BJK Cup title match
U.S. Amb. Blome commends EducationUSA, U.S. Educational Foundation in Pakistan e ..
More Stories From World
-
Myanmar led world in landmine victims in 2023: monitor2 minutes ago
-
UN to vote again on Gaza ceasefire, US plans unclear22 minutes ago
-
Ugandan opposition figure Besigye 'kidnapped', says wife22 minutes ago
-
US embassy in Kyiv warns of 'potential significant air attack'51 minutes ago
-
Russia vows response after Ukraine fires long-range US missiles1 hour ago
-
Olympic champion Tebogo aims to inspire next generation of African athletes1 hour ago
-
Olympic champion Tebogo aims to inspire next generation of African athletes1 hour ago
-
'Rust' to premiere three years after on-set shooting1 hour ago
-
Japan ramps up tech ambitions with $65 bn for AI, chips2 hours ago
-
How climate funds helped Peru's women beekeepers stay afloat2 hours ago
-
'Monkeygate' to Gabbatoir: Five classic Australia v India Tests2 hours ago
-
Legacy of Germany's Merkel under fire ahead of memoirs2 hours ago