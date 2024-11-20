Russia arrests German citizen on sabotage charges: news agencies

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) Russian authorities have arrested a German citizen in the northwestern Kaliningrad region on charges of sabotaging energy installations, news agencies quoted the FSB security service as saying on Wednesday.

The man, named as Nikolai Gaiduk and born in 1967, "is implicated in the March 2024 explosion at a gas distribution station" in Kaliningrad, the Russian region sandwiched between Poland and Lithuania, the FSB said in a statement according to news agencies.

A resident of Hamburg, Gaiduk was detained at a border crossing in Kaliningrad, where he had returned allegedly "to organise acts of sabotage on local energy infrastructure", the statement said.

Half a litre of an explosive substance was seized from his car as he tried to cross into Russia, according to the FSB, with local media reporting that it was hidden in a shampoo bottle.

He is alleged to have received the explosive material and orders to carry out the attack from a Ukrainian citizen living in Hamburg, according to the FSB.

The foreign ministry in Berlin said Gaiduk was arrested in October and that German officials had been in touch with Russian authorities about the case.

"Our consulate general in St. Petersburg is in contact with the Russian authorities and has offered consular assistance," a ministry spokeswoman said.

Since Russia sent troops into Ukraine in February 2022, there has been a spike in authorities charging people with sabotage, treason and terrorism.

Kaliningrad is a former German territory known as Koenigsberg that the Soviet Union seized after World War II, expelling its German population.