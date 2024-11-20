Open Menu

Russia Arrests German Citizen On Sabotage Charges: News Agencies

Muhammad Irfan Published November 20, 2024 | 05:20 PM

Russia arrests German citizen on sabotage charges: news agencies

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) Russian authorities have arrested a German citizen in the northwestern Kaliningrad region on charges of sabotaging energy installations, news agencies quoted the FSB security service as saying on Wednesday.

The man, named as Nikolai Gaiduk and born in 1967, "is implicated in the March 2024 explosion at a gas distribution station" in Kaliningrad, the Russian region sandwiched between Poland and Lithuania, the FSB said in a statement according to news agencies.

A resident of Hamburg, Gaiduk was detained at a border crossing in Kaliningrad, where he had returned allegedly "to organise acts of sabotage on local energy infrastructure", the statement said.

Half a litre of an explosive substance was seized from his car as he tried to cross into Russia, according to the FSB, with local media reporting that it was hidden in a shampoo bottle.

He is alleged to have received the explosive material and orders to carry out the attack from a Ukrainian citizen living in Hamburg, according to the FSB.

The foreign ministry in Berlin said Gaiduk was arrested in October and that German officials had been in touch with Russian authorities about the case.

"Our consulate general in St. Petersburg is in contact with the Russian authorities and has offered consular assistance," a ministry spokeswoman said.

Since Russia sent troops into Ukraine in February 2022, there has been a spike in authorities charging people with sabotage, treason and terrorism.

Kaliningrad is a former German territory known as Koenigsberg that the Soviet Union seized after World War II, expelling its German population.

Related Topics

Attack Ukraine Russia German Car Hamburg Berlin Man Kaliningrad St. Petersburg Poland Lithuania February March October Border Gas World War Media From

Recent Stories

Shoaib Akhtar still hopeful about India's visit to ..

Shoaib Akhtar still hopeful about India's visit to Pakistan for ICC Champions Tr ..

15 minutes ago
 Big relief for Imran Khan as IHC grants him bail i ..

Big relief for Imran Khan as IHC grants him bail in Toshakhana case II

50 minutes ago
 World leaders urged to tackle water and climate cr ..

World leaders urged to tackle water and climate crises; Pakistani entrepreneur i ..

2 hours ago
 20th Anniversary Celebration of Pakistan Business ..

20th Anniversary Celebration of Pakistan Business Professional Council Abu Dhabi

2 hours ago
 12 security officials martyred, six Khwarij killed ..

12 security officials martyred, six Khwarij killed in brazen attack on Bannu Che ..

3 hours ago
 Naqvi highlights zero tolerance policy against beg ..

Naqvi highlights zero tolerance policy against beggars going to KSA

4 hours ago
PSX 100 Index reaches all-time high of 96, 345 poi ..

PSX 100 Index reaches all-time high of 96, 345 points

5 hours ago
 Pakistan's IT exports reach $1.2b

Pakistan's IT exports reach $1.2b

6 hours ago
 A.R. Rahman expresses his feelings after wife’s ..

A.R. Rahman expresses his feelings after wife’s divorce announcement

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 November 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 November 2024

9 hours ago
 Sikh Pilgrims from US, Canada visit historic Gurdw ..

Sikh Pilgrims from US, Canada visit historic Gurdwara in Khanewal

18 hours ago

More Stories From World