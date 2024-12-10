Russia Arrests German Citizen Over Alleged Sabotage For Kyiv: News Agencies
Umer Jamshaid Published December 10, 2024 | 01:00 PM
Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) A German-Russian citizen has been arrested by Russian police for allegedly preparing to "sabotage" a rail line on orders from Kyiv, the FSB security services said Tuesday, quoted by Russian news agencies.
The man, born in 2003, is accused of having "prepared the sabotage of a section of railway line in the city of Nizhny Novgorod with an explosive device" in return for a "financial reward" by Ukraine's SBU security service, the FSB statement said.
It said "means of communication" found at the suspect's home had shown messages exchanged with an SBU "representative".
The arrest comes several weeks after another German citizen, identified as Nikolai Gaiduk, was arrested in the northwestern Kaliningrad region on charges of sabotaging energy installations.
He is alleged to have received the explosive material and orders to carry out the attack from a Ukrainian citizen living in Hamburg, according to the FSB.
Since Russia sent troops into Ukraine in February 2022, there has been a spike in authorities charging people with sabotage, treason and terrorism, including several Westerners.
On November 20, Germany's foreign ministry said it knew of at least a dozen cases of German nationals imprisoned in Russia.
Recent Stories
Pakistan, South Africa to take on each other in first T20I match today
PSX 100 Index surpasses historic 111,000-point mark
Today last day for submitting Hajj applications under Govt scheme
PTI leader Umar Ayub gets bail in D-Chowk protest case
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 December 2024
How many mobile phones allowed in baggage at Pakistani airports?
Amitabh Bachchan responds to divorce rumors surrounding Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai
Fazl refuses to accept any proposal from govt on Madrassa Bill
Australia, New Zealand and South Africa seek clarity about ICC Champions Trophy ..
Two Khwarij killed in Kulachi IBO: ISPR
PM directs to expedite action against rioters in recent Islamabad protest
More Stories From World
-
'Huge demand': Portugal dreams of becoming medical cannabis hub2 seconds ago
-
Türkiye’s unemployment rate stands at 8.8% in October10 minutes ago
-
The trial of a king: ancient royal ritual in Cameroon promotes peace20 minutes ago
-
South Korea slaps travel bans on more top officials1 hour ago
-
China's Xi says trade war with US will have 'no winners'1 hour ago
-
Lewandowski leading Barca Champions League charge on Dortmund return1 hour ago
-
Ghana opposition leader Mahama officially wins election2 hours ago
-
French film director denies child actor abuse in landmark trial2 hours ago
-
Hong Kong, Shanghai stocks soar on China economy hopes2 hours ago
-
Alonso says Leverkusen capable of 'big things' ahead of Inter visit2 hours ago
-
Suspect arrested after hunt for US insurance chief's killer2 hours ago
-
Draw specialists Juventus under fire ahead of City visit2 hours ago