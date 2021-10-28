UrduPoint.com

Russia, ASEAN Agreed To Ensure Maritime Security, Not To Use Force In Resolving Disputes

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 28th October 2021 | 04:44 PM

Russia, ASEAN Agreed to Ensure Maritime Security, Not to Use Force in Resolving Disputes

Russia and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) agreed at their summit to ensure maritime security and freedom of navigation and not to use force in resolving disputes, according to a joint statement issued on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2021) Russia and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) agreed at their summit to ensure maritime security and freedom of navigation and not to use force in resolving disputes, according to a joint statement issued on Thursday.

Russia and the ASEAN also agreed to ensure freedom of air navigation and unhindered trade and to prioritize principles and objectives outlined in the Indo-Pacific Vision of ASEAN document, which serves as a guideline for ASEAN interaction in the Asia-Pacific Region and the Indian Ocean area.

Related Topics

India Russia Asia

Recent Stories

COVID-19 claims one life with 13 new infections in ..

COVID-19 claims one life with 13 new infections in 24 hours

1 minute ago
 ASEAN to Explore Possibility of Cooperation with E ..

ASEAN to Explore Possibility of Cooperation with EAEU, SCO on Issues of Mutual I ..

1 minute ago
 Sicily braces for second cyclone this week

Sicily braces for second cyclone this week

1 minute ago
 EU to Focus on Pandemic, Economic Recovery, Climat ..

EU to Focus on Pandemic, Economic Recovery, Climate Change at G20 Summit - von d ..

17 minutes ago
 EU Expects 3.5 Billion Vaccine Doses to Be Produce ..

EU Expects 3.5 Billion Vaccine Doses to Be Produced in Bloc Next Year - Von Der ..

18 minutes ago
 Famous singer Jawwad Ahmed conducts workshop in A ..

Famous singer Jawwad Ahmed conducts workshop in Arts Council of Pakistan

18 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.