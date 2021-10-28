Russia, ASEAN Agreed to Ensure Maritime Security, Not to Use Force in Resolving Disputes

Russia and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) agreed at their summit to ensure maritime security and freedom of navigation and not to use force in resolving disputes, according to a joint statement issued on Thursday

Russia and the ASEAN also agreed to ensure freedom of air navigation and unhindered trade and to prioritize principles and objectives outlined in the Indo-Pacific Vision of ASEAN document, which serves as a guideline for ASEAN interaction in the Asia-Pacific Region and the Indian Ocean area.