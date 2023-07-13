Open Menu

Russia, ASEAN Have Good Prospects In Energy, Food Security Cooperation - Lavrov

Umer Jamshaid Published July 13, 2023 | 09:40 AM

Russia, ASEAN Have Good Prospects in Energy, Food Security Cooperation - Lavrov

JAKARTA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2023) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Thursday that Moscow and member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) have good prospects for cooperation on the issues of energy and food security.

"New initiatives in the digitalization of economy and development of smart cities are also on the agenda. There are good prospects for cooperation in food and energy security, in education," Lavrov told the Russia-ASEAN meeting in Indonesia's capital Jakarta.

The minister noted that Russia advocates for the consolidation of an ASEAN-centric architecture, which should remain the foundation for security and sustainable development in the Asia-Pacific region.

"We know that not everyone likes it, but we are guided not by someone's preferences but by the objective goal of peace and stability in this huge area," Lavrov added.

Lavrov arrived in the Indonesian capital of Jakarta on Wednesday for a three-day official visit to meet with his counterparts and participate in ASEAN meetings.

ASEAN is the association of 10 Southeast Asian states, namely Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam, aimed at fostering both political and economic cooperation among its members. Indonesia is chairing the association in 2023.

Related Topics

Thailand Education Moscow Russia Visit Jakarta Singapore Indonesia Myanmar Brunei Philippines Cambodia Laos Malaysia Vietnam Asia

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 July 2023

23 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 13 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 13 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

28 minutes ago
 New gold medal earned by UAE chess team at 15th Pa ..

New gold medal earned by UAE chess team at 15th Pan-Arab Games

8 hours ago
 New Organic Matter Found on Mars Points to Possibl ..

New Organic Matter Found on Mars Points to Possible Life - Scientists

10 hours ago
 Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah launches ..

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah launches Book `story of Indus Civilizat ..

10 hours ago
 IMF Executive Board approves $3b for Pakistan: Min ..

IMF Executive Board approves $3b for Pakistan: Minister for Finance Ishaq Dar

10 hours ago
Strong TVET systems can help countries meet Sustai ..

Strong TVET systems can help countries meet Sustainable Development Goals: ILO

10 hours ago
 General elections to be held as per schedule: Khur ..

General elections to be held as per schedule: Khurram

10 hours ago
 Six killed in banned Kenya protests

Six killed in banned Kenya protests

10 hours ago
 Development plans to be envisaged with consent of ..

Development plans to be envisaged with consent of all parties: Mayor

10 hours ago
 IMF approves $3b bailout package for Pakistan

IMF approves $3b bailout package for Pakistan

10 hours ago
 UN rights council's resolution on Quran burning mu ..

UN rights council's resolution on Quran burning must lead to action against hatr ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World